Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

ARE opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.91.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9247312 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

