Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 4.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 144,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,659,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $725.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,085. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

