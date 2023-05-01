AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 59,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 206,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
AerSale Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $862.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.