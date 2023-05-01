AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 59,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 206,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

