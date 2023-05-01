Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Trading Up 4.2%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Agilyx ASA Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

