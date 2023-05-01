Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $537,414.62 and $1,553.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00142286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003545 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.