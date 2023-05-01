Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 12,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $972,303.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,303.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,971 shares of company stock valued at $700,889 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

