Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $99.74 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

