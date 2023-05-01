Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.99. 3,096,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122,791. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

