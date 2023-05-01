Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 36,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,188. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

