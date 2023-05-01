AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PetIQ by 33.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $344.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.96. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.