AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fulgent Genetics accounts for 1.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

