AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 83,590 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 369,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -458.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

