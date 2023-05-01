Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 3,849 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 836,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.