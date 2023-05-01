Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.16 on Monday, reaching $630.66. The stock had a trading volume of 343,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

