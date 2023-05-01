Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 347,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 1,032,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,046. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

