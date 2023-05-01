Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $409,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $276.25. The stock had a trading volume of 341,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average is $237.20. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

