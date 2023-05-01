Altrius Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.84. 1,659,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,790. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

