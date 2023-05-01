Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 321 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 911,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.