Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

