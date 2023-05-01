Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.61

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 549365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,914,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 139,252 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.