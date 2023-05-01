Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.79.

AMRC traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. 549,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

