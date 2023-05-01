Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Ameresco also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $40.78. 549,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

