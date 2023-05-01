Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.39 million. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.79.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 549,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

