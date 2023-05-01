American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Software
American Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 150,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. American Software has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $19.34.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
American Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
Read More
