American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Software

American Software Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 150,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. American Software has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $19.34.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

