American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.86. 123,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

