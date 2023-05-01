American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $148.25 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

