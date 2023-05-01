Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.56.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.52. 434,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,944. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average of $256.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.