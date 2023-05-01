Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR remained flat at $22.37 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 763,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

