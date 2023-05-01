Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $17.55

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.55.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

