Analysts Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $46.43

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.85.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.