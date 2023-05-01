Analyzing NextPlat (NXPL) & Its Peers

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextPlat to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -63.10% 1.60% -1.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 615 2349 2485 121 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NextPlat and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 143.00%. Given NextPlat’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.30 NextPlat Competitors $26.98 billion $690.17 million -0.94

NextPlat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlat competitors beat NextPlat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

