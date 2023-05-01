Annovis Bio (ANVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

