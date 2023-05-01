Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 443,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
