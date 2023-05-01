AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $121.64 and last traded at $121.42, with a volume of 24705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

Several analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

