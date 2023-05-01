Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,210,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 279,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

