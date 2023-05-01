Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
Read More
