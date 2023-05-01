Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 20,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,713. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

