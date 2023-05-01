Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AROC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

