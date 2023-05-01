Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 24,704 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $875.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 816,211 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,114,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

