Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 24,704 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $875.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 816,211 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,114,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
