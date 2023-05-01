Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.68. 535,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,939,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
Ardelyx Trading Up 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $995.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.