Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.68. 535,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,939,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $995.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

