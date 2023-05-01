ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 388.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. 2,494,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,135,131. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

