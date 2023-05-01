Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $209.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

