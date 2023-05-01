ASD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, ASD has traded up 88.9% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,035.61 or 0.99971056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10363212 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,081,488.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

