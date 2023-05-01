ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ASGN has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

