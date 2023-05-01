Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
NYSE AHT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.60. 805,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,108. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.