Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE AHT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.60. 805,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,108. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

AHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

