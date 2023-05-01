AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTSW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. 15,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,837 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile accounts for about 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.