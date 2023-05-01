Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,000.

Astrotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.68.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 2,149.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

