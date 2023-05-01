Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,144 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %

Athira Pharma Company Profile

NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 114,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,320. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

