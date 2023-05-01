Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.16

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 183772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

