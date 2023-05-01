AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.66. 6,752,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,946,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

