AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 60.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.63. 13,736,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,040,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.